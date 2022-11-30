Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. 48,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

