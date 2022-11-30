Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 80.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.85.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. 48,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

