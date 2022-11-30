Poehling Capital Management INC. Cuts Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 67.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 88,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 45.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,921. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

