Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys Shares of 3,063 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

