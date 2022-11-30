Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 1,002 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 199,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.