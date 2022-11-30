Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $17.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

