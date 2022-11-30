Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.31

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.31 and last traded at $108.93, with a volume of 1291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Plexus Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Plexus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $102,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $102,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,401 shares of company stock worth $3,061,501. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 6.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

