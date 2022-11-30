PlayDapp 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.95 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $62.16 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

