PL Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.