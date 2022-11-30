Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.15.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

PNW opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.