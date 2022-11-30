Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.5% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

