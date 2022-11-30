Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 4,021 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,791. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

