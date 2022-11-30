Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.02. 14,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

