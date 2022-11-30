Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

