Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.35 and a 200 day moving average of $253.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

