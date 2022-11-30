Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Paper stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. 58,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
