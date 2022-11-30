Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. 58,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

