Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. 20,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.