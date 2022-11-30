Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

NXST traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,695. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average is $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,411,873. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

