Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,894 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,447. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.