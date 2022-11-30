Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.09. 47,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $439.22 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $495.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

