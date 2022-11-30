Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $20.12 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,895. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

