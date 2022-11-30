Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

