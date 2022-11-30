Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 216.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,465.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 28,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Shares of MA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,159. The firm has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average of $328.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

