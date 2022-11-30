Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

