Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. 198,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.