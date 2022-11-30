Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.
QCOM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. 198,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
