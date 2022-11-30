Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 119,945 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,945 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 20,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,505. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

