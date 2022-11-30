Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

CF Industries stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,732. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.