Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

