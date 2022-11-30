PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading Up 0.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 26,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

