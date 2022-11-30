PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.70

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 731353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
A number of research firms have commented on PCG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
