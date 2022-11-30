Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.
About Pexip Holding ASA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pexip Holding ASA (PXPHF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.