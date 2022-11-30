Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 222,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,266. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 191,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

