Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 12,670 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,730 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

