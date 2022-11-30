Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. 76,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

