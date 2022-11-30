Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,995 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 584,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 1,310,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.