Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

