Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.25. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,059. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.