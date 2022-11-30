Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 205,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

