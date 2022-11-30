Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 127,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,749. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

