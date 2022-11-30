Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,327 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 752,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,477. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

