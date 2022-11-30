Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up about 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

