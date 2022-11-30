Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,520 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Best Buy makes up about 2.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 70.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 40,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,209. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.