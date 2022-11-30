Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. 71,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

