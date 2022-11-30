Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Corteva by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

