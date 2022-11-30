Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. 122,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,345. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $162.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

