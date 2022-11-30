Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,546 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 236,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

