Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

