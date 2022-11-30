Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after buying an additional 430,556 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,759. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

