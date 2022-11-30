Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 7,629,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

