Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $71.56.

